Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.