Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,801.40%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.