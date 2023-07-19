Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.71

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $642.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

