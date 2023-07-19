BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.