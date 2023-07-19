BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOK Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. 4,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

