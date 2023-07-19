BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $149.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 5515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

BP.B has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($7.20) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

