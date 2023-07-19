Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,397,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,236,000,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 503,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

