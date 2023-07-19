Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 528,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,865. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

