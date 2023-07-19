Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 208 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 299,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.