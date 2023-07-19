Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,815. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

