Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 2.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.59 and last traded at $92.99. 105,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 444,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
