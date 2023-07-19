Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 2.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.59 and last traded at $92.99. 105,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 444,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

