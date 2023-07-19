Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $901.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $803.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.80.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.