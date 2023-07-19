Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

