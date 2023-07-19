Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.38

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Aegon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
