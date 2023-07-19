Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.38

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

