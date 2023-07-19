Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $156.43

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.43.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $88.36 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

