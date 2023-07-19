Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) PT at $236.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 3.0 %

GNNDY opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.07.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.