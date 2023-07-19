Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price at $31.40

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

