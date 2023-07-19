Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 313,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $70.28.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

