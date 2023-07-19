Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 797,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ BRSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 460,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Bruush Oral Care has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSH. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

