Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $743.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,142. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $682.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

