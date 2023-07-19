Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.47. 120,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,592. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

