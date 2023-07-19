Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

NYSE MA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.42. 500,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,683. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.41. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

