Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 633,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

