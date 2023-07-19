Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.87. 3,851,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,930. The stock has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 955,748 shares of company stock worth $202,303,032. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

