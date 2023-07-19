Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 377,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,675. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

