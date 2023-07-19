Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.89. 2,985,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,842. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

