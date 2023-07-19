Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.