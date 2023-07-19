Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.60 Per Share

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BYIT opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Wednesday. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,196.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Neil Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £475,000 ($621,077.41). 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYIT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 489 ($6.39) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.28) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.37) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

