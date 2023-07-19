C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $96.73. 156,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,904. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

