Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Calian Group Trading Up 10.4 %

OTCMKTS CLNFF traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.