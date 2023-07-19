Cambridge Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CATC stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

