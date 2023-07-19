Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$27.14. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$26.88, with a volume of 340,596 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.45.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.27 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 31.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6091298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

