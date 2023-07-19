Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $540,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 1,547,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,867. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

