Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.38

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.38 and traded as high as $32.67. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 20,823 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $559.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.
Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group
In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
