Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.38

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.38 and traded as high as $32.67. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 20,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $559.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.