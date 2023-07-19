Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.20

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 1361213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.