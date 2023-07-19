Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.41

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.41 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). Capital shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 117,806 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). In related news, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,722.80). Also, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

