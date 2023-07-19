Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.41

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.41 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). Capital shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 117,806 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
Capital Company Profile
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.