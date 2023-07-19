Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,862. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

