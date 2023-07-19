Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) & PPL (NYSE:PPL) Financial Comparison

Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caribbean Utilities and PPL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 2 4 0 2.67

PPL has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 17.95 PPL $7.90 billion 2.46 $756.00 million $1.05 25.07

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and PPL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Caribbean Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A PPL 9.00% 7.81% 2.89%

Summary

PPL beats Caribbean Utilities on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

