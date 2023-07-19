Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.38% of Carlisle Companies worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $269.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

