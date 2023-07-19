Carlyle Credit Income Fund (VCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

VCIF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

