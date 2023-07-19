Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.71

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 79692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

