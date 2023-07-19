CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
