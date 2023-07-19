CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.