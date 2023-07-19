Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

