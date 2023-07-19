Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.77.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
