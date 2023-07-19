Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $399.48 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,871,864,706 coins and its circulating supply is 11,181,899,542 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,870,436,153 with 11,180,554,013 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0362038 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,008,270.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.