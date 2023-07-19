Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of Caterpillar worth $1,721,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.11. The stock had a trading volume of 388,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.