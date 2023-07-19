Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.45

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 492554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.