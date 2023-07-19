CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.66

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 100432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

CBS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

