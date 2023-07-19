Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Price Performance

Shares of Ceconomy stock remained flat at 2.35 during trading on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.39 and its 200-day moving average is 2.29.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

