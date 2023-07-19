Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Celanese has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,142. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.