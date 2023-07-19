Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Reaches $2.41 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $115.12 million and $2.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

